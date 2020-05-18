Trending Politics:

Despite the fact that he has been attacked relentlessly (and falsely) throughout his administration’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, President Donald Trump’s approval rating remains high.

And, according to Gallup, it’s actually higher than that of Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama at the same point in their first terms.

he Washington Examiner notes:

Despite a wave of critical news coverage and Democratic catcalls, President Trump sits at his “highest” approval in the latest Gallup survey, and above where four of the last six presidents, including Barack Obama and George W. Bush, were at this point of the first term.

After two weeks of bad news on the coronavirus and economic front, Trump maintained his 49% approval rating, and his disapproval crept up just 1 point, to 48% in the Gallup survey of adults, a broad test.

Indeed, the polling firm said that Trump’s approval is “tied for the best of his presidency.”

Obama, at this point in his first term, still at 47 percent approval at day 1,209; Bush was at 46 percent on day 1,205.

What’s more, President Trump is just a point or so away from the 50-51 percent mark political scientists and analysts consider a shoo-in to win reelection. On the days they were reelected, both Bush and Obama were at 50 percent approval.

Other presidential approval ratings at this same point vary in recent decades vary.

Bill Clinton stood at 55 percent, Gallup said, while George H. W. Bush was around 40 percent, Jimmy Carter was at 38 percent and Ronald Reagan at 52 percent.

Clinton won reelection, as did Reagan, while Bush I and Carter were both one-term presidents.

