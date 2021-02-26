The Daily Mail:

Ryan Fischer, 30, had been walking Gaga’s beloved dogs Koji, Miss Asia and Gustav, in West Hollywood at around 10pm yesterday night when he was shot in the chest

Two of Gaga’s dogs, Koji and Gustav, were stolen while her third bulldog, Miss Asia, managed to escape

Fischer is seen on TV news footage lying bleeding on the floor and cradling Miss Asia as medics attend to him

Officers were seen swaddling the pup in a blanket and placing her in the back of a police vehicle

It’s currently unclear whether Gaga’s dogs were specifically targeted, but French bulldogs are in high demand and can sell for as much as $10,000 if they have pedigree lineage

Surveillance video obtained by DailyMail.com shows how the horrifying incident unfolded

Gaga, 34, is offering a $500k reward for the safe return of Gustav and Koji ‘no questions asked’

Ex-FBI Agent Frank Montoya Jr slammed the star’s decision, saying she’s jeopardized LAPD’s investigation

The horrifying moment Lady Gaga’s dog walker was shot in the chest and two of her French bulldogs were stolen in Los Angeles on Wednesday night has been revealed in surveillance camera footage.

Ryan Fischer was ambushed outside his home on West Hollywood’s Sierra Bonita Avenue as he walked Gaga’s dogs Koji, Miss Asia, and Gustav just before 10pm yesterday.

Surveillance footage captured from a neighbor’s home shows a white sedan pulling up alongside the 30-year-old, and two people climbing out of the back seat.

One of the attackers is heard cocking a pistol as they storm towards Fischer, warning him to ‘give it up’.

A struggle ensues between Fischer and the two attackers on the ground. The dog walker is heard shrieking ‘no’ and calling out for someone to help him as he attempts to protect the bulldogs from the attackers.

A single gunshot can then be heard and Fischer screams in pain.

The assailants then pile into the back of the sedan holding Koji and Gustav. Miss Asia, who managed to escape from the dognappers is seen running back over to Fischer who is lying on the ground.

Fischer was shot in the chest but is expected to survive. Police say he was conscious and communicative when they arrived on scene.

Police described one of the suspects as a male, dressed in a black hat and black hooded sweatshirt. The second suspect’s gender is ‘unknown’, police say, but they too were wearing all black clothing.

Gaga, 34, is said to be distraught over the incident and is offering a $500,000 reward for the return of Koji and Gustav ‘no questions asked’, TMZ reported.

But former FBI Agent Frank Montoya Jr slammed the star’s decision to DailyMail.com on Thursday, saying her reward has not only put the LAPD’s investigation at risk, but opened up a market for criminals to start stealing celebrity dogs and returning them for high ransoms.

