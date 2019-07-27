Hot Air:

While Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee claim to have been “blindsided” by Robert Mueller’s poor performance on Wednesday, at least one Republican claims his caucus strategized for Mueller’s “frailty.” Rep. Matt Gaetz told the Washington Times that the topic of Mueller’s health was a significant issue in their prep sessions, and that they crafted a strategy to capitalize on it. And afterwards, there were backslaps all around for their success in doing so.

Color me at least a little bit skeptical on both sides of the “blindsiding.” In a town where lawmakers and DoJ officials live, breathe, and party together, Mueller’s supposed “frailty” could not have gone unnoticed by every single Democrat in Congress for that long.