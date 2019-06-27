FOX NEWS:

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, a relative unknown mired at the bottom of the crowded Democratic 2020 presidential field, was the most searched candidate on Google by the time Wednesday’s debate ended, making the Hawaii lawmaker and military veteran one of the night’s biggest winners.

Google Trends data show prior to the debate, Gabbard was the most searched only in her home state, while Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., dominated the country’s internet browsers.

That changed when the debate was over, with Gabbard being the most searched candidate on Google in most states, with Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., in a distant second.

Gabbard, an Army National Guard veteran who served in Iraq, grabbed the attention of the viewers every time she spoke about foreign policy and the military.

During the debate, she called for scaling back of U.S. military presence abroad and accused “this president and his chickenhawk cabinet have led us to the brink of war with Iran.”