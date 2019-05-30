SPUTNIK NEWS:

French self-produced rapper of Cameroonian origin Nick Conrad did not enjoy much interest before he entered the spotlight with a music video titled “Hang White People”; however, shortly after a trial over the notorious clip, he released another creation that featured him strangling a white woman, apparently representing France.

French rapper Nick Conrad, who has prompted outrage with his new release “Sweet Country” with the lyrics “I F**k France until agony”, was questioned by Paris judicial police, but walked away free for the time being, French broadcaster LCI (La Chaîne Info) reports. Investigators summoned him due to a probe that was opened by the Paris prosecutor’s office following a report by Interior Minister Christophe Castaner.

At the end of his recently released music video, the rapper of Cameroonian origin acted out strangling a white woman. Throughout the song, he also repeated the chorus “I f**k France until agony” and “I burn France”, as well as voiced a wish to plant a “bomb under the Pantheon”.

The clip has been condemned by French politicians, including Castaner, who filed an official complaint, as well as by Republican top candidate in the European elections François-Xavier Bellamy. At the same time, the president of the Volunteers Pour la France, General Antoine Martinez, launched a petition, demanding that the rapper be stripped of his French passport.