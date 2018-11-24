DAILY MAIL:

Trophy hunting which has caused fury around the globe is taking place in the UK with animals being killed for fun – for thousands of pounds.

A UK firm is taking tours into woodland around Britain to shoot and kill deer, muntjac and roe buck with prices reaching £17,500 per animal.

Protesters have blasted the firm Europe Hunts which gives hunters the chance to kill British wildlife.

The company is run by is Texan Aaron Bulkley, 41, and Englishman Alex Hinkins, a well known UK deer stalker.

On Europehunts.com, Mr Bulkley boasts: ‘What we have in England are some species you can’t hunt anywhere else in the wild or estate.

‘We have some of the largest red stag, the world record Chinese water deer, the Muntjac. This really is a destination for hunters to fulfil some European slams.’