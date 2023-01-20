A Georgia teaching activist has been placed on administrative leave after admitting he illegally smuggled critical race theory into schools and kindergartens.

Dr Quintin Bostic was busted bragging to an undercover reporter from Project Veritas about how he had implemented the curriculum into two school districts in the state.

He brazenly told how he passed it off as diversity, equity and inclusion lessons when the classes were actually packed full of the banned topics.

The content manager at Teaching Lab, a nonprofit pushing educational equity, said if he was caught officials would find prohibited books and theories throughout his work and admitted it was illegal.

Critical race theory was banned in Georgia in April after state legislators decided it was teaching ‘divisive’ academic concepts about racism.

Bostic also took a shot at Republican Governor Brian Kemp – who he branded an ‘idiot’ – and his wife – a former teacher – who would ‘nail’ him if she found out.

Georgia teaching activist admits to selling illegal race curriculum

