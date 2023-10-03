Fury as Minneapolis’ ‘woke’ DA Mary Moriarty allows accused rapists and killers to stay free — too much even for Soros-backed AG

Minneapolis’ progressive district attorney is under fire for her woke policies that allow accused rapists, pedophiles and killers to stay free — with even Minnesota’s George Soros-backed general attorney accusing her of taking it too far.

Hennepin County District Attorney Mary Moriarty, 59, took office in January promising to “deliver more safety and more justice” to the community.

Since then, however, she has horrified local families and officials by pushing for suspects in even the most serious crimes to get probation in an effort to keep them out of prison, according to the Star Tribune.

Veteran prosecutor Catherine Markey was only told moments before a plea hearing that the DA was only seeking probation for one of the teens involved in the 2019 carjacking that killed her son, Stephen Markey.

“It’s a trend definitely because of Mary Moriarty,” the former prosecutor told the paper of those accused of serious crimes getting slap-on-the-wrist deals.

“She’s still playing public defender — the only thing is, that’s not her role anymore,” Markey said of the city’s chief prosecutor.

