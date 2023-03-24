New York City mayor Eric Adams has sparked outrage among New Yorkers by splurging $20m on an updated version of Milton Glasers iconic I Love NY logo.

Adams and Gov Kathy Hochul revealed the design on Monday, which was created to go alongside a campaign to ‘cut through divisiveness and negativity’ that accompanied the pandemic.

The design now reads ‘We Love NYC’ in a modern-looking sans-serif typeface, rather than the timeless typewriter font used for the original.

Its heart has been enlarged, and is colored in a way that makes it appear three-dimensional, rather than the 2D heart seen in the original.

The late Milton Glaser, who died from a stroke and renal failure on his 91st birthday in July 2020, created the original I Love NY logo for a 1977 campaign to promote tourism in the state.

It became an instant classic, and is still plastered widely across the city, with Adams now facing accusations of messing with a classic.

