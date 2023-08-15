Fury as Harvard University encourages students to apply for food stamps from government despite $53bn endowment

An event at Harvard University encouraged some graduate students to apply for food stamps, despite the school’s $53billion endowment. Earlier this year, Harvard University Health Services reminded grad students that they could fuel their bodies and stock their pantries by using government assistance to pay for groceries. ‘Did you know that Grad Students may qualify to receive assistance paying for food & groceries?’ read a flier for the event.

Harvard’s endowment makes it the richest university in the world, a fact that sparked outrage among community members who argued that paying graduate students a livable food stipend would barely even register in the school’s massive budget. Graduate students are also paid a $40,000 yearly wage by the university.

READ MORE