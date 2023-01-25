Furious Russia vows Western vehicles will ‘burn’ as Germany confirms it will give tanks to Ukraine

Russia today warned that Germany’s decision to send dozens of modern tanks to Ukraine is ‘extremely dangerous’ and will ‘take the conflict to a new level’.

Bringing an end to a bitter row, Chancellor Olaf Scholz finally confirmed today Berlin will send its own German-made Leopard 2 tanks to the front lines and allow Nato allows to deliver their own.

Russia branded the move a ‘blatant provocation’ and warned the new Nato supplies will ‘burn like all the rest’, while one raging Putin propagandist called for the German parliament to be destroyed in a nuclear strike.

And Russia’s ambassador today said: ‘This extremely dangerous decision takes the conflict to a new level of confrontation, and contradicts statements by German politicians about the unwillingness of the German Federation to get involved in it.’

