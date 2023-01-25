Russia today warned that Germany’s decision to send dozens of modern tanks to Ukraine is ‘extremely dangerous’ and will ‘take the conflict to a new level’.

Bringing an end to a bitter row, Chancellor Olaf Scholz finally confirmed today Berlin will send its own German-made Leopard 2 tanks to the front lines and allow Nato allows to deliver their own.

Russia branded the move a ‘blatant provocation’ and warned the new Nato supplies will ‘burn like all the rest’, while one raging Putin propagandist called for the German parliament to be destroyed in a nuclear strike.

And Russia’s ambassador today said: ‘This extremely dangerous decision takes the conflict to a new level of confrontation, and contradicts statements by German politicians about the unwillingness of the German Federation to get involved in it.’

READ MORE