Furious pro-Palestine protestors scale White House gates and spray graffiti on nearby buildings with more than 100,000 gathering in support of Israel

Furious pro-Palestine protestors climbed the White House fence and chanted ‘f*** Joe Biden’ as thousands descended on Washington DC to demonstrate against the US government’s support for Israel.

Upwards of 100,000 people flocked to the nation’s capital as a day of pro-Palestine protests erupted across the globe, resulting in several disturbing anti-Semitic incidents.

Graffiti reading ‘death to Israel’ and ‘glory to our martyrs’ was sprayed on buildings near the Israeli Embassy, according to images shared by the embassy on X.

Controversial chant, ‘From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free’ rang out throughout the protests, while a Hezbollah flag was spotted flying in the masses showing support for the terrorist organization.

