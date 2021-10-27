DailyMail

Scott Smith’s daughter was attacked by a skirt-wearing boy on May 28

On Monday, a juvenile court judge found the boy guilty on two counts of sodomy and forced fellatio

The same boy is accused of raping another girl in a different school in the district in October, four months after the first incident

The Smith family had been demonized by the left for protesting against trans bathrooms

Barack Obama was campaigning for Terry McAuliffe on Sunday in Virginia

He attacked Glenn Youngkin, McAuliffe’s GoP opponent, for campaigning issues like the Loudoun County row

Youngkin had mentioned the then alleged rape of a girl by a boy in a skirt in the female bathrooms as part of his campaign

Obama called his stance ‘trumped-up culture wars’ and ‘fake outrage peddled by the right wing media’

Parents and conservatives have slammed him for his remarks

Virginia’s gubernatorial election is on November 2

Furious parents and conservatives have told Barack Obama to apologize to a Loudoun County, Virginia, couple and their daughter who was raped by a skirt-wearing boy in a school bathroom in May, after the former President called the row encircling it ‘fake outrage’ and a ‘phony trumped-up culture wars’. On Monday, juvenile court judge Pamela Brooks ruled that the boy – who has not been named – did force himself on the 15-year-old girl on May 28 in the bathroom at Stone Ridge High School in Leesburg, Virginia. Loudoun County Schools hasn’t commented on the verdict. Students walked out of their classrooms on Tuesday in a show of ‘solidarity’ for the victim. Some stood in front of their school, chanting: ‘Loudoun County Protects Rapists!’ The case drew national attention because the boy was wearing a skirt at the time and the girls’ parents – Scott and Jessica Smith – said it was what they feared might happen more if Loudoun County Schools starts allowing boys into girls’ bathrooms frequently as part of a progressive transgender policy. Republican Gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin has harnessed part of his education platform in the case, saying: ‘What tragedy next awaits our children?’ On Sunday, Obama was campaigning for Youngkin’s opponent – Democratic gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe – when he attacked Youngkin’s general position on education, the Capitol riot, and policing. He said, in part: ‘We don’t have time to be wasting on these phony, trumped up culture wars. This fake outrage that the right-wing media peddles to juice their ratings.

