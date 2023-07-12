A Democratic Georgia state legislator from Atlanta has defected to the Republican Party in astonishing move after her party turned on her for backing school vouchers wanting to get tougher on prosecutors.

Rep. Mesha Mainor, 48, switched sides to become the only black member of the state GOP after ripping into her former colleagues for trying to ‘sabotage’ everything she did and embracing ‘left-wing radicalism’.

Mainor said legislative Democrats drove her out of the party for breaking what they think are party norms including being soft on crime.

At a Tuesday news conference outside the Georgia Capitol, she said they had ‘relentlessly tried to sabotage every single thing that I have done for District 56’ and ‘publicly slandered me in every way imaginable.’

‘I thought it was OK to not agree with those things as a Democrat. But they told me, You know what, those are values we just don´t have,´’ Mainor said, flanked by state Republican Party Chairman Josh McKoon.

‘I didn’t leave the Democrat Party. The Democrat Party left ME when it embraced left-wing radicalism, lawlessness, and put the interests of illegal aliens over the interest of Americans. I have nothing to apologize for.’

READ MORE