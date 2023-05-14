Friends and family of ex-Marine Daniel Penny have slammed his manslaughter charge for the subway chokehold killing of Jordan Neely as ‘disgusting.’

The 24-year-old veteran’s loved ones said he ‘could always be counted on when you needed help’ and feel he is being ‘railroaded’ by the legal system.

‘Here’s a young man who served our country,’ said Justine Baldwin, Penny’s cousin, to the New York Post.

‘What about the other two gentlemen on the subway who were helping him (restrain Neely)? They haven’t even been named.’

The former Marine has received an outpouring of support in the wake of the May 1 death, and a crowdfunding effort has already soared past $1 million.

Penny was arrested this week for the chokehold killing of Neely on a Manhattan subway, who was allegedly threatening a subway car before Penny and others subdued him.

While footage of Penny restraining Neely sparked controversy, his relatives have described him as ‘calm’ and a ‘fun kid’.

Some have attempted to depict the veteran as a privileged individual in the aftermath of the incident, but those that knew him revealed he grew up in a middle-class military family in Long Island.

