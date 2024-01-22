Furious families of Hamas hostages storm Israeli parliament and scream at ministers to ‘get up from your chairs’ after terrorists warned there was ‘no chance’ remaining captives would be released

Relatives of Israelis held hostage by Hamas stormed a parliamentary committee session in Jerusalem today, demanding that the lawmakers do more to try to free their loved ones.

The action by about 20 people signalled growing domestic dissent in the fourth month of the Gaza war.

One woman held up pictures of three family members who were among the 253 people seized in the cross-border Hamas rampage of October 7 that triggered the worst fighting in decades.

Some 130 remain held in Gaza after others were brought home in a November truce.

‘Just one I’d like to get back alive, one out of three!’ the woman protester cried after pushing into the Knesset Finance Committee discussion.

Other protesters, clad in black T-shirts, held up signs reading: ‘You will not sit here while they die there. Get up from your chairs.

‘Release them now, now, now!’ they chanted.

The storming of the Knesset came after a top Hamas official declared there is now ‘no chance’ that hostages held in Gaza will return to their families.

READ MORE