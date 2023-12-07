Furious Chris Christie calls Vivek Ramaswamy a ‘jacka**’ with a ‘woman problem’: Ex-New Jersey governor says he ‘had enough’ with his rival in fiery debate performance including a VERY heated off-air confrontation with Megyn Kelly

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie called 2024 rival Vivek Ramaswamy a ‘jacka**’ with a ‘woman problem’ after Wednesday night’s fiery fourth Republican primary debate.
Christie and Ramaswamy provided some of the biggest fireworks onstage during the two hour-long affair held at the University of Alabama.
The ex-governor also created some commotion during a commercial break, asking moderator Megyn Kelly for more time, a source told DailyMail.com, after he waited 17 minutes to first speak.
Afterward, Christie went on CNN and said he had ‘had enough’ of Ramaswamy.
‘He is a jack a**,’ Christie said.
