Daily Mail

Australia will get nuclear powered submarines in a technology sharing deal with the US and the UK

Mr Morrison will now have to tear up previous $90billion French deal – to the fury of President Macron

China has warned the landmark deal ‘damages regional peace and stability, intensifies the arms race’

State media also said Australia could become the target of a ‘nuclear strike’ in the event of a nuclear war

Chinese state media has warned Australia will become a ‘potential target for a nuclear strike’ after it acquires nuclear-powered submarines. As part of a new three-way alliance with the UK and US, Australia will be given the technology to build at least eight nuclear-powered – but not nuclear armed – submarines as the West counters China’s growing assertiveness in the Indo-Pacific region. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said the ‘AUKUS’ alliance ‘seriously damages regional peace and stability, intensifies the arms race, and undermines the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons.’

