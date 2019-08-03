UNILAD:

If you’re worried about intelligent robots taking over the planet, don’t be. Self-driving cars are here to take them down.

Although, you might have to start preparing for self-driving cars to wipe out humanity instead.

In what’s possibly the most futuristic story ever, a driverless Tesla knocked down an autonomous robot after the computerised victim journeyed into the road.

The incident happened on Paradise Road, Las Vegas on Sunday night (January 6), as engineers transported a number of the robots to a display booth ahead of CES – an annual trade show which advertises itself as ‘the global stage where next-generation innovations are introduced to the marketplace.’