NEW YORK DAILY NEWS:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

A funeral at a Brooklyn mosque erupted into a bloody melee after a FedEx worker hit a mourner with his truck Monday, police said.

The mayhem began about 12:40 p.m. when a FedEx truck at Sixth Ave. and 63rd St. in Sunset Park backed up into a 46-year-old man who had been at a funeral at the Beit El-Maqdis Islamic Center of Bay Ridge.

The man suffered minor injuries, but the incident sparked angry words between other mourners and two FedEx employees.

Naim Jawad, a mosque board member, said it appeared the driver had “road rage,” apparently because the 70 to 100 people exiting the mosque prevented him from driving off the block.

“The gentleman lay on the floor because he couldn’t move until the ambulance came,” Jawad said. “I don’t think they knew they hit the guy or not until our guys stopped them.”

The sight of the mourner on the ground, Jawad said, angered witnesses.

“They tried to hold the FedEx truck so it doesn’t go anywhere,” he said. “Somehow, words were exchanged and then physical contact.

“They started swinging and punching each other.”

In the ensuing melee, the truck’s side windows were smashed, Jawad said.

The driver, Andrew Blunt, 25, slashed a 46-year-old man on the hand with a boxcutter — and Blunt’s co-worker, Omar Lindsay, also 25, slammed a 52-year-old man in the head with a fire extinguisher.