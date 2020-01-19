Bossip.com:

a Drexel University professor was arrested and reportedly charged with two felonies for redirecting over $189,000 in research grants from the university into his own account and spending the money on luxuries such as strippers, sports bars, iTunes and more.

Chikaodinaka Nwankpa, 57, the former head of Drexel’s computer engineering department, was charged with theft by unlawful taking and theft by deception for his actions. His arrest comes more than three months after Drexel reportedly repaid the U.S. government for improper use of the research grants after being made aware of his frevilous spending.

The money was initially meant for energy and naval technology research, but between the years of 2007 and 2017, Nwankpa repurposed the funds and made it rain in strip clubs and sports bars. He also reportedly spent money on iTunes purchases and other personal luxuries that he was said to have labelled “goods and services.”

Everything was gravy until after an internal university audit discovered the fraud that was taking place.