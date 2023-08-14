Fulton County Court Publishes, Removes Trump Indictment; ‘Due Process Violation’

The official court website of Fulton County, Georgia, published what appeared to be an indictment against former President Donald Trump on Monday before deleting it — a bizarre, unexplained act that at least one critic says violated Trump’s constitutional rights to due process of law.

Reuters first reported that the document had been filed, then had to update its report when the document was removed from the court website and the office of Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis denied that an indictment had yet been issued.

Yet Reuters preserved the initial document, which lists 39 charges against Trump, including the “serious felony” of racketeering. All of the other 38 charges — solicitation of the violation of an oath, false statement, and conspiracy charges — are felonies.

