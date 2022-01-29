BREITBART:

Senator Mitt Romney (R-UT) has tested positive for coronavirus, according to a statement from his office released on Friday night.

The 74-year-old Senator, who is fully vaccinated and boosted, is asymptomatic. Romney’s wife, Ann, tested negative for coronavirus.

According to the statement:

Senator Romney tested positive today for COVID-19. He is currently asymptomatic and will be isolating and working remotely for the recommended period of time. Mrs. Romney has tested negative. Both Senator and Mrs. Romney have been fully vaccinated and boosted against the virus.

Romney joins a list of lawmakers, including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and Rep. James Clyburn (D-SC), who have recently tested positive for coronavirus.

To date, 249.4 million people, over three-quarters of the U.S. population, have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine. In addition, close to 64 percent of Americans are fully vaccinated, and more than 41 percent of fully vaccinated individuals have received booster shots, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

