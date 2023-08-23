Fully 82% of New Yorkers call the migrant influx a ‘serious problem’ – voters seek an end to the ‘burden’ of asylum seekers and sour on Joe Biden’s Democratic Party

Four fifths of New Yorkers say the recent influx of migrants is a ‘serious problem’ for the state, with many calling newcomers a ‘burden’ and souring on President Joe Biden’s Democratic Party.

Fully 82 percent of Empire State voters said the stream of some 100,000 asylum seekers was a concern, and more than half of them — 54 percent — said it was ‘very serious,’ a Siena College poll shows.

When asked about the settling of migrants in New York these past two decades, nearly half of respondents — 46 percent — called them a ‘burden’ on resources. Less than a third called them a ‘benefit.’

