‘Full-on riot’ breaks out during Twitch influencer Kai Cenat’s PS5 giveaway in NYC’s Union Square as cops mull incitement charges

A social media influencer’s giveaway in Union Square Park Friday quickly descended into chaos, with thousands of his young fans throwing bottles, jumping on vehicles and screaming ‘F–k the PD” — as NYPD cops were assaulted, a Post reporter was nearly trampled and the popular greenspace was left covered in debris. Twitch gamer Kai Cenat, who has over 20 million followers on the platform, scheduled the real-world meet-up at 3:30 p.m. and planned to give away PlayStation 5s, computers, microphones and other gaming accessories. The event was not pre-approved by the city and Cenat did not announce the location until just before the pandemonium erupted. “[The] NYPD became aware at about 1:30 p.m of a crowd forming in Union Square. It was quickly determined that an influencer was posting on social media about showing up to Union Square. He was encouraging all of his followers to come to the park,” Chief of Department Jeff Maddrey said at a press conference.

