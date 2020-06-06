Fox News

Two fugitives have been arrested in South Carolina on charges of mowing down an NYPD sergeant with their car after looting a pawn shop in the Bronx amid George Floyd protests. Calife Hough, 44, and Jason Velasquez, 21, were apprehended in Georgetown, S.C., Georgetown County Sheriff Carter Weaver announced Friday. The incident involving the sergeant happened Tuesday near Yankee Stadium as the officer was responding on foot to a report of 20 to 30 people coming out of a looted pawnshop, according to reports.

