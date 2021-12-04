NEW YORK POST:

The parents of the Michigan teen who allegedly shot up his school earlier this week were found hiding in a Detroit warehouse early Saturday after leading authorities on a widespread manhunt, police said.

Jennifer and James Crumbley were arrested and booked into the Oakland County Jail after officers acting on a tip found them in a room inside the commercial building, Detroit Police Chief James White said.

“They appear to be hiding inside the building,” the chief told reporters.

The fugitives seemed “very distressed” when they were captured, White said, adding that one of the two had their head down and a hoodie on and appeared “just very upset.”

A tipster reported seeing the couple’s SUV in the building’s parking lot, some 50 miles from their Oxford home, and not far from the border with Canada. The person also had video of one of the fugitives entering the warehouse, White said.

