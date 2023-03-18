Sam Bankman-Fried’s defunct crypto exchange FTX owes Jimmy Buffett’s Margaritaville resort nearly $600,000 — more than 10 times what was previously thought — and meanwhile racked up a $400,000 DoorDash tab ahead of its bankruptcy, court papers revealed this week.

In November, FTX’s investment affiliate Alameda Research was reportedly sought after by Margaritaville resort in the Bahamas over a $55,319 bar tab.

But court papers on Wednesday show the oceanside retreat named after Buffett’s hit single is now claiming $599,409 from the crypto hedge fund, according to Insider.

FTX employees reportedly stayed “for weeks or months” in about 20 suites at One Particular Harbour — a luxury tower connected to the main Margaritaville resort, according to Bloomberg.

