Disgraced former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried appeared to doze off during a hearing in the Bahamas in which he did not agree to being extradited to the U.S.

Bankman-Fried had previously been expected to accept an extradition agreement on Monday. The former billionaire is on trial for multiple charges of fraud related to his handling of the FTX cryptocurrency trading market.

Bankman-Fried spoke to the judge, Magistrate Shaka Serville, only twice during the hearing, first to greet him and again to confirm he wanted to speak with his U.S. counsel, Reuters reported Monday.

Reports say that at one point in the hearing, Bankman-Fried leaned back in his chair and had his eyes closed for an extended period. One of the court officials appeared to jostle him awake.

READ MORE