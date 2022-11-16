Clinical trials that found therapeutic medications ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine were ineffective Covid treatments were funded by defunct crypto exchange FTX.

Amid the Covid pandemic, the FTX Foundation, helmed by now-infamous FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried, bankrolled a clinical trial study group known as Together.

Together ran trials that purportedly aimed “to identify effective repurposed therapies to prevent the disease progression of COVID-19.”

“Can we use existing medications to treat people with early diagnosed COVID-19?” the Together group was supposedly tasked with figuring out.

Together investigated several medications which were being touted as possible low-cost Covid remedies, among them anti-parasitic drug ivermectin and Hydroxychloroquine.

One such large-scale multi-author study published by Together in the New England Journal of Medicine looked at whether ivermectin could be effective at preventing Covid-19 hospitalization.

The study’s conclusion claimed: “Treatment with ivermectin did not result in a lower incidence of medical admission to a hospital due to progression of Covid-19 or of prolonged emergency department observation among outpatients with an early diagnosis of Covid-19.”

The results of Together’s ivermectin study were cited earlier this year by mainstream media outlets, such as the New York Times, as one more nail in the coffin proving the drug “does not reduce risk of Covid hospitalization.”

