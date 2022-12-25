Business Insider

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried has been pictured in the American Airlines business class lounge at John F. Kennedy International Airport before flying to his parents’ home at Palo Alto, California on Thursday. The cofounder and former CEO of collapsed crypto trading platform FTX was released on a $250 million bond on Thursday. He was required to surrender his passport and stay with his parents ahead of a federal trial over the failure of FTX. Litquidity tweeted pictures of Bankman-Fried at JFK on Thursday.

Read More