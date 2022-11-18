NY Post

Disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried is scheduled to speak at an exclusive conference hosted by the New York Times alongside Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen. The DealBook Summit, sponsored by Accenture, will be held at Jazz at Lincoln Center in Manhattan on Nov. 30 and features speeches from supposed luminaries such as Mark Zuckerberg, Mayor Eric Adams, former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and former Vice President Mike Pence. The fee to attend the conference is a whopping $2,499, according to DealBook Summit’s website. A ticket includes mainstage conversations, VIP Networking Sessions, Breakfast and Lunch and a cocktail reception. The goal of the conference is to hold conversations to reveal “hidden complexities, unexpected relationships and the wide-ranging ripple effects of change,” according to the event website. Also slated to speak are TikTok CEO Shou Chew, Amazon CEO and President Andy Jassy, Netflix Founder and Co-CEO Reed Hastings, CNN Host Van Jones and NYT President and CEO Meredith Kopt Levien among others. Bankman-Fried, a once celebrated crypto mogul with a $16 billion personal fortune, is reportedly hiding in the Bahamas after his company FTX Group collapsed. Zelensky is one of several politicians scheduled to speak, including former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Vice President Mike Pence.

