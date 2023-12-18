FTX files plan to END bankruptcy with plans to return billions of dollars to creditors and customers – months after disgraced founder Sam Bankman-Fried was jailed for one of America’s biggest frauds

Collapsed crypto fund FTX will return billions of dollars to creditors under a new plan to exit bankruptcy – but investors will still lose big.

FTX admits it owes $3.1 billion to its 50 biggest creditors and at least $5 billion more to nine million customers and smaller investors.

Those investors haven’t seen their money since FTX filed for bankruptcy on November 11, 2022, after founder Sam Bankman-Fried’s web of lies was revealed.

Administrators who took over the firm have clawed back $5 billion so far and plan to liquidate another $4.6 billion worth of assets to pay investors.

But their new plan, released on Monday, will pay investors in cash at the rate of what their crypto coins were worth on the day of the bankruptcy filing.

