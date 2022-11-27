National Review

The now-defunct cryptocurrency exchange FTX donated $1 million to the Senate Leadership Fund, a Super PAC associated with Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell (R., Ky.), two weeks prior to declaring bankruptcy. FTX first filed for Chapter 11 protection two weeks ago. During the 2020 presidential campaign, now-former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried donated over $5 million to Joe Biden. During the 2022 midterm election cycle, Bankman-Fried doled out $40 million dollars to mostly Democratic politicians, making him the party’s second-largest financial backer after George Soros. According to FTX’s latest filing with the Federal Election Commission (FEC), the cryptocurrency exchange also gave $750,000 to Congressional Leadership Fund as well as an additional $150,000 to the American Patriots PAC, both of which support House Republican candidates.

