FTX co-founder Gary Wang says Alameda Research, had special privileges to withdraw ‘unlimited funds’ from the crypto exchange

Gary Wang, FTX’s cofounder, and Sam Bankman-Fried’s former college roommate at MIT just took the stand a few minutes ago.Wang testified that Bankman-Fried’s crypto fund Alameda Research was given special privileges to withdraw essentially “unlimited funds” from the fallen crypto king’s exchange, FTX.Wang said he had helped design the code himself that enabled Alameda’s balance to sink deep into the negative — with the company being granted a $65 billion line of credit — while the platform’s customers were left in the dark.

“At who’s direction did you do that,” a prosecutor asked Wang.”At Sam’s,” Wang replied.Prosecutors have said that the “secret” code allowed Bankman-Fried to steal FTX users’ funds to pay for lavish real estate purchases, donate to politicians and repay lenders from the time it was founded in 2019 until FTX collapsed last November.Wang, who testified that he met Bankman-Friend at summer camp when they were both in high school, has pleaded guilty to his role in the scheme and is testifying as part of a cooperation agreement with prosecutors.

