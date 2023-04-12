On Easter Sunday the current CEO of FTX released its assessment of FTX’s lack of cyber, financial, and internal accounting controls. What a mess it is.

The CEO of FTX released a report on Easter Sunday of the mess that FTX was in when the company fell into bankruptcy. This cryptocurrency exchange saw billions of dollars fly threw its accounts and God only knows who was behind the transactions and who was receiving the transactions.

Bob Bishop unraveled the results of the current CEO’s Easter report on Twitter.

56 entities within FTX did not produce financials. Numerous entities used QuickBooks as their accounting software.

Checks to be deposited were treated like junk mail. Numerous checks became stale and were never cashed. Numerous accounts were created that could have been used to launder money.

