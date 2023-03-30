Disgraced FTX CEO and Democrat super donor Sam Bankman-Fried allegedly has his legal defense funded by money from his hedge fund Alameda Research that he gifted to his father. SBF is accused of stealing billions from FTX customers to enrich himself and his hedge fund cronies.

Forbes reports that the founder of the now-defunct cryptocurrency exchange FTX, Sam Bankman-Fried, is preparing for his October trial with the support of several attorneys. Twelve criminal charges, including wire fraud, money laundering, securities fraud, and an additional bribery charge, are being brought against the former billionaire. FTX’s sister company, hedge fund Alameda Research, allegedly provided the funding for Bankman-Fried’s defense via a multimillion-dollar gift to his father, according to Forbes.

Bankman-Fried made a sizeable financial gift to his father, Stanford Law professor Joseph Bankman, in 2021 while still acting as CEO of FTX. According to two sources with operational knowledge of both businesses, Alameda Research, the exchange’s trading firm, loaned money to pay for the gift.

“I didn’t steal funds, and I certainly didn’t stash billions away,” Bankman-Fried wrote on Substack earlier this year. Despite the allegations against him, he has pleaded not guilty to all charges and maintains his innocence.

According to Forbes, Bankman-Fried’s defense expenses are probably in the low millions. He sent his father the money using his lifetime estate and gift tax exemption, effectively making it a tax-free gift, after receiving at least $10 million from Alameda. According to these sources, he gave the maximum amount that can be given in a lifetime, which in that year would have been $11.7 million.

READ MORE