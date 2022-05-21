Bizpacreview.com

Just two days after new CNN president Chris Licht announced the embattled news network will be moving away from cable news “extremism” and seek “a different way,” longtime Senior Vice President and editor-in-chief of CNN Digital Worldwide Meredith Artley has announced she is leaving after 12 years. Artley, who worked as a top executive under former CNN President Jeff Zucker, said she was frustrated by the corporate shakeups that have come in the wake of a mega-merger between Discovery and CNN’s parent company, Warner Media, sources told Axios. Her exit follows that of CNN digital lead Andrew Morse, who left last month after CNN+, for which Morse led the charge, crumbled just weeks after it launched. It’s the latest in a string of scandals and changes that led to Licht stepping in as head of the network in May.

