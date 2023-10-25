Frontline News: Islamic Groups Infiltrate US Defense Establishment

As reported earlier – House Republicans claim the US. Special Envoy to Iran Robert Malley, “may have had a compromising tie to the Iranian regime.”

Robert Malley, a deranged Trump hater, has already been suspended from his position with the Biden regime. The FBI is investigating him and whether or not he mishandled classified information.

Rep. Michael McCaul (R-TX) told FOX News on Thursday that Malley’s security violations were so serious that he was suspended without pay, and his security clearances were suspended as well.

Malley was the Biden regime’s Iran envoy during negotiations on restarting the Iran nuclear deal.

Rep. Michael McCaul: “He’s a special envoy for Iran. He is the principal architect, the negotiator on the Iran deal to resurrect the Iran deal. And the concern is that we tried to get him before my committee to testify, to brief us on Iran, and he was basically AWOL. And then we found out that he was suspended without pay because he had problems with his security clearance. He had compromised classified information, we think, with Iran, and now there’s a wider investigation into this. You can’t make this stuff up, Martha. I mean, between that and the $6 billion they’ve pledged to put into Iran, the largest state sponsor of terror, all in the name of getting another JCPOA deal done, it’s not acceptable to House Republicans.

Now Frontline News has much more on the Islamic groups that have infiltrated the US Department of Defense.

Inquiries have been launched against several officials in the Biden administration revealed to have ties to Islamic groups in the aftermath of the October 7th attack in Israel.



Yousra Fazili



The Department of Defense (DoD) is refusing to terminate Yousra Fazili, a senior Pentagon official with strong ties to the Qatari regime which openly funds the Muslim Brotherhood and its subsidiary, Hamas. Qatar, which provides safe haven to Hamas leaders like Ismail Haniyeh and Khaled Mashaal, also sponsors the pro-Hamas news outlet Al Jazeera. Following the October 7th attack in which Hamas operatives massacred 1,400 Israelis and kidnapped 200 as hostages, Qatar said it “holds Israel solely responsible.”



Qatar’s ruling Al-Thani family includes Meshal Bin Hamad Al-Thani, who since 2017 also serves as Qatar’s Ambassador to the US. After Al-Thani’s appointment it was revealed that Qatar was planning a covert influence operation which involved damaging the reputations of government officials who oppose Qatar.



During that time, Al-Thani’s strategic advisor was Yousra Fazili. For over three years, Fazili served Al-Thani by arranging “strategic partnerships.” Shortly after Joe Biden took office, Fazili was suddenly appointed special assistant to the assistant secretary of defense for nuclear, chemical, and biological defense programs at the Pentagon.



Since then Fazili has been promoted twice and now serves as the Pentagon’s chief financial officer and chief of staff to the under secretary of defense for comptroller.



This caught the attention of US Congressman Jack Bergman (R-MI), who raised the alarm about Fazili. In an August letter to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, Bergman requested details about how the Pentagon vetted Fazili and what safeguards, if any, are in place to ensure she does not influence policy related to the Persian Gulf.



Bergman was brushed off with a brief response from Assistant Secretary of Defense for Legislative Affairs Rheanne Wirkkala, who simply told the congressman that Fazili had been vetted “in accordance with all appropriate laws and policies.”



Following this month’s attacks by Hamas, Bergman sent a second letter but received no response at all.

