NEW YORK POST:
A Frontier Airlines flight from the Big Apple to Orlando made an emergency landing after a crazed passenger reportedly yelled that a woman sitting behind him was sticking him with a needle to steal his DNA.
Flight 1335 was on its way from LaGuardia Airport to Florida late Wednesday when the man made the shocking claim and began threatening fellow passengers – including a baby – and said he’d kill everyone on board, WTVD reported.
Savannah Figueroa, one of the passengers, told WRAL that the lunatic “was really loud and obnoxious from the beginning.”