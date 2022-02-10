NEW YORK POST:

A Frontier Airlines flight from the Big Apple to Orlando made an emergency landing after a crazed passenger reportedly yelled that a woman sitting behind him was sticking him with a needle to steal his DNA.

Flight 1335 was on its way from LaGuardia Airport to Florida late Wednesday when the man made the shocking claim and began threatening fellow passengers – including a baby – and said he’d kill everyone on board, WTVD reported.

Savannah Figueroa, one of the passengers, told WRAL that the lunatic “was really loud and obnoxious from the beginning.”

MORE AT THE NY POST