Skip to content
Top Menu
HOME
Podcast
Ad Free Podcast
Be a Sponsor!
About Savage
Photos
Savage’s Eye Camera
Teddy’s Corner
✉ SAVAGE NEWSLETTER
Main Menu
From Twitter
Share on facebook
Tweet on twitter
From @TakeRightTurn
Related
Post navigation
UC Merced prof with antisemitic tweets now under formal investigation
WATCH: Stanford Law Students, With Support From Diversity Dean, Shout Down Visiting Appeals Court Judge Because He’s Conservative
You may like these posts
WATCH: Stanford Law Students, With Support From Diversity Dean, Shout Down Visiting Appeals Court Judge Because He’s Conservative
From Twitter
UC Merced prof with antisemitic tweets now under formal investigation
Fonda: My ‘Murder’ Quip Just ‘Hyperbole,’ ‘Passing Jokes’
DRAG RACER KILLS SPEC FORCES COMBAT VET DAD