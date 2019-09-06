BY MICHAEL SAVAGE

September 6, 2019

KING LEAR – ACT 4 SCENE 6 AND 7 – “Howl, howl, howl, howl! O, you are men of stones: Had I your tongues and eyes, I’ld use them so That heaven’s vault should crack. She’s gone for ever! I know when one is dead, and when one lives; She’s dead as earth. Lend me a looking-glass; If that her breath will mist or stain the stone, Why, then she lives.”

On one side, we have the madness of King Lear according to the Dems. On the other side we have one bleeding from the eyes, one is bleeding from the stys, one is bleeding from the highs and one is bleeding by surprise. And people don’t know what to do. They don’t know which way to turn.

The country is going insane from this back and forth between Trump and the media and Trump and the psychos on the Dem side. They look at the political class and they ask how did this country come to this point that people like this are running the most powerful nation on Earth or want to run it. How is this even possible?

There is really a true mass hysteria going on in the nation right now and people are literally going crazy. I wrote about all that is happening now in Stop Mass Hysteria, a book, by the way, that is not just a sugar high from so called conservatives who are selling snake oil to the masses and telling them it’s a cure all.

I wrote on page 89, “The perpetrators of this kind of mass hysteria are generally not members of the populace. Rather, the perpetrators manipulate the population into a state of mass hysteria to serve their own ends. Those among the populace who dare protest may be accused themselves…Those how don’t necessarily get caught up in the hysteria are driven to silence.” I was writing this about the Salem Witch Trials of the 1600’s but does it not literally, exactly apply today?

We are not allowed to speak up about the craziness that is going on around us. Look at all the crazy things that are happening: Cannibalism is now being discussed as a viable way to save the planet, global warming is to blame for every bit of weather that happens, banning straws and cows will supposedly stop it, Trump is the cause of everything wrong, just being white makes you a white supremacist and a racist, the border is being erased, people break the law and don’t go to jail, supposed anti-fascists use fascist tactics to shut down free speech, the push to accept that there are dozens of genders, horses are now allowed on planes as comfort animals, the yearly orgy at Burning Man is celebrated, marijuana is going to save everyone’s life, bums allowed to defecate on sidewalks and junkies given needles to shoot up safely, cops are having milk thrown on them, safe spaces on college campuses…there’s so much more. This is mass hysteria! This is the world going insane!

I am going to digress to a different type of story, but it plays into exactly what I am talking about. One of my favorite actresses, Carol Lynley has died at the age of 77. When I look at her I see class and elegance. I look back and see the movies she was in and how she carried herself and see that is no longer the case in today’s society. That’s the way they were, Grace Kelly, Tippi Hedren, Audrey Hepburn, Lauren Bacall, Ingrid Bergman, Donna Reed, Betty Grable, Doris Day…there are many more who when you saw them on the screen or in public, they carried themselves respectfully, confidently, strongly, yet still maintained their femininity. They were women that young men could aspire to marry and have a family, young girls could look up to them as role models of how to act, and parents could see their daughter being like them, or their sons marrying them. Not to say they were perfect or behind closed doors were horrible. It’s the way they carried themselves publicly.

Now what do you have? Women who have become famous because they had a sex tape on the internet. Ones who show everything they can on TV and on every social media platform you can imagine. Ones who divorce after 6 months only to start dating a member of the same gender, whatever that may be. They’re trying to be trashier and more vulgar than the next one. And it’s all accepted as normal. Think about what this is doing to our daughters and to our sons. The sick degenerates who run Hollywood did this. Sick degenerates always ran Hollywood but at least they didn’t poison the population. They projected family values. Now they project anti-family values, the more degenerate the better.

We’ve rejected God, we’ve rejected patriotism, we’ve rejected history, we’ve rejected science, only to create a new religion, and that is the religion of I can do whatever I want as long as I hate the country and hate traditional values. That religion also welcomes you to outdo the craziest insane thing the person before you did. We are now the dinosaurs going extinct as a result of a socialist, hedonist asteroid smashing into our nation, wiping out everything good we knew to be America. Only the rats and cockroaches have survived.

We’ve gone from the madness of King Lear to the Madness of our time. And I fear what is to come.