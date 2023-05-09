Savage speaks with Carl Higbie, host of “Carl Higbie Frontline” on Newsmax TV. A self-professed Savage fan, hear his remarkable journey from the Navy SEALs to Newsmax TV. Higbie details how he called out corruption in the military and what needs to be done to improve recruitment. From a man who has protected our country in some of the most dangerous areas of the world, he believes there is a new battle on the home front that every American can fight. Savage and Higbie consider the importance of hard work, perseverance, and getting punched in the face.

