From San Diego to Gaza: Sniper-turned-Cantor Joins the Fight Against Hamas

Hanan Leberman, 37, is a father of two. He is an aspiring opera singer, and a cantor for a synagogue in San Diego, California. He is also a reservist in the special forces of the Israeli military. Today, he is preparing to join his unit in Gaza.

I caught up with Hanan in his family’s apartment on Saturday evening, after the Jewish Sabbath, where he was waiting for his commanding officer to call. Military equipment took up the living room rug, next to children’s toys and stuffed animals.

He had just arrived from the U.S. on Friday afternoon. Hanan said goodbye to his wife and two small children, who went to stay with relatives in Philadelphia. And he is preparing to risk his life to protect Israeli children from being killed by Hamas ever again.

