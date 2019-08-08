by Jim Verdi of The Savage Nation with Dr. Michael Savage

The recent shootings have brought out what seems to be the worst in Democrats and their media accomplices. All we’ve heard for the last few days is how Trump’s ‘racist’ rhetoric caused these terrible tragedies. Some have gone so far as to directly blame the President for these acts. Reasonable people may think these people have lost their collective minds. But make no mistake, this is planned. They have taken mass shootings and seized on them to push the world progressive revolution.

When Mueller testified before Congress, and gave such a poor performance, that was the end of the Russia story. It died that day. And so did the hopes and dreams of getting President Trump out of office. But this violence delivered the left a new R word, Racism. Just repeat Trump is racist over and over and over, like Goebbels said to do, to make it the truth. And then some nut will go out and shoot up a festival, or a bar, or they will take aim at ‘Mexicans’ and the President will get the blame.

But this was predicted to happen back in 2013 in a book called ‘Stop the Coming Civil War.’ It was primarily about what the Obama administration was doing to the country at the time, but it also pointed to exactly what is happening now. On page one, Savage wrote, “For most Americans, the flood of tens of thousands of immigrants from Central America purposely created by this administration to overwhelm our southern borders was the final straw.” Well, the administration has changed, but the same people are working to build the caravans to do exactly what he wrote at the time.

On the next page Savage continued, “The desperate Democrats are all pursuing policies of race and class warfare. As their failures and many deceits become clearer to the people, as the war they’re fighting against the freedoms promised in the US Constitution materializes, they’re counting on minority voters to turn out for them at the ballot box.” You only have to look at Texas in the last Senate race where Ted Cruz almost lost to the empty suit and empty brained Beto O’Rourke to see how right that turned out to be.

Savage writes on page 34, “There has been a dramatic increase in the number of children unaccompanied by adults who are crossing the Mexican border and entering the US illegally…The federal government provides what amounts to a babysitting service for unaccompanied children in the country illegally with no parent or adult to care for them. In 2013 that number reached 25,000, almost double the previous year.” Sound familiar? And you know what Obama did? He put them in cages. But Trump follows the same policies, and he’s a ‘racist’ who is inciting violence against brown people.

Savage went on, “Our President (Obama) seems to care more about the healthcare status of illegal aliens – whom he has repeatedly tried to recruit for Obamacare legislation – than he does about American citizens.” Sound familiar? If you watched the 2020 Dem debates you saw candidates for President saying that illegals would be provided free healthcare if they were elected.

He then pointed out how close we were to what we are seeing play out today, writing, “Not since the run-up to the Civil War have we as a country been more divided. The battle lines have been drawn: The haves and the have-nots. The illegal aliens against the hard-working middle-class families. Liberals who hate the second amendment versus lawful gun owners…Climate activists whose policies cause forest fires and exacerbate drought against those who understand that the effect of human activity on climate is negligible. Anti-Christian communist educators against God fearing families. Republicrats against patriots. Yes, you heard me. It was Brutus who stabbed Caesar, Judas who gave Christ up to the Romans. It’s always the ones closest to you who do the most damage when they turn.”

That is exactly where we are today. You had Democrats along with deep state Republicans, for three years trying to take this President out with the big Russia lie. And now that dream is dead. And so they have turned to racism and Remingtons. They have repeated the ‘racist’ lie loud enough and often enough to trigger the mentally unstable to shoot up crowds of people. It is evident that the seeds the Obama administration had sown, are now blossoming, and the blooms are filled with hatred and violence. A hatred for the President, for Trump voters and for America itself, all of our traditions and heroes. And as the violence grows, the left keeps planting more seeds.

Do you need evidence that violence is what they want? Here it is. The communist bastion of Hollywood is promoting a new movie called The Hunt. Its premise is that ‘elites’ have ‘deplorables’ kidnapped so they can be hunted and killed like animals. It’s just a movie you say. But this is what is in their minds. This is what they are thinking. This is the mindset they are operating under.

The tipping point is upon us. We can only hope that cooler heads prevail and the American people will not resort to any more violence, but let’s hope more Americans will see these communist revolutionaries for what they are, and let them fade away off the public square, just as the voices of a lunatic, or the town drunk would be ignored. But if the Dems and their media accomplices are continued to be given credibility, the prospects for the nation are gruesome.

