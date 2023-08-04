From Portugal to Portland

When Oregon was getting ready to vote on whether to decriminalize all drugs in 2020, I was covering the story for Vox. During my interviews with the leaders of the decriminalization campaign, they often cited Portugal. It decriminalized all drugs in 2000. In the years after, Portugal’s drug-related problems declined.

But I found the comparison to be inexact. Even as Portugal ended prison time for drug possession, it created a unique system that pushed people to stop using drugs — sometimes with the continued threat of penalties, like the revocation of a person’s professional license. Oregon didn’t plan to enact similarly tough penalties, and advocates for decriminalization did not have a clear explanation for why their law would work as well as Portugal’s.

Our conversations left me wondering whether Oregon could repeat Portugal’s successes if the decriminalization initiative passed.

It did pass, with more than 58 percent of the vote. The results have not been good. Overdose deaths have spiked, and drug users have overrun public spaces in Portland, as Jordan Gale and Jan Hoffman reported for The Times this week.

“At four in the afternoon the streets can feel like dealer central,” said Jennifer Myrle, who runs a downtown coffee shop and wine bar with her brother. “At least 20 to 30 people in ski masks, hoodies and backpacks, usually on bikes and scooters. There’s no point calling the cops.” On her walk to work, Myrle often sees needles, shattered glass, human feces and people who are passed out.

In today’s newsletter, I’ll use Oregon’s disappointing experience to consider a larger lesson about drug policy.

Carrot, but no stick

Drug addiction is an illness, but it is different from many other illnesses in a crucial respect. Most people with diabetes or cancer wish they could make their diseases disappear. Addicts have a more complex relationship with their disease. People with addiction often do not want treatment. They frequently think they have a handle on their drug use. That attitude is at the root of many people’s addictions.

“You need to answer the question: Why would people stop using an incredibly rewarding drug if there is no real consequence at all?” said Keith Humphreys, a drug policy expert at Stanford University.

A crucial part of Portugal’s change in 2000 was its attempt to nudge people to stop using drugs. The country did not simply decriminalize the substances. It also set up new incentives for seeking help: People caught using drugs can be sent to a special commission that tries to get them into free treatment. If drug users do not cooperate or they show serious problems, the commission can impose penalties, such as barring people from taking some jobs or visiting certain locations. It is a carrot-and-stick approach.

