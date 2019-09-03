NEW YORK DAILY NEWS:

Another video surfaces of cop dancing with woman at West Indian Day Parade.

For cops, patrolling the West Indian Day Parade can really be a grind.

Another video surfaced Tuesday showing a uniformed NYPD police officer grinding up on a reveler at Monday’s parade.

The video, acquired by the Daily News, shows a cop having a bit too much fun with a scantily-clad dancer with long braids, a tank top and beige leggings along the parade route as he thrusts up behind the dancer and touches her bottom before another woman slaps it away.

The officer’s tongue is happily lolling out of his mouth as he dances behind the woman as everyone dances around him, the video shows.

More from the NY Daily News