If the media could take a break from obsessing over the House Republicans choosing a new conference chair, they might have noticed that Joe Biden’s presidency is falling apart.

On every major front, Biden is flailing — even by the depressingly low bar set for him by the Washington press corps.

April just saw the highest rate of inflation in 13 years, according to the Department of Labor. Prices for everything, including food and gasoline, immediately skyrocketed after Biden’s $2 trillion welfare scheme (sometimes referred to as a “stimulus package”) went into effect and flooded the economy with more money than anyone knows what to do with.

Biden’s preoccupation? Spending even more.

The unemployment rate actually went up from March to April, even as Biden bragged that he’s the one responsible for mass vaccinations that are, at least in theory, supposed to be moving people back into the workforce.

But no, his extension of the obscene amount of federal unemployment benefits has would-be workers choosing to sit pretty at home cashing government checks.

Those benefits don’t end for another four months, assuming they aren’t extended again (you can never assume anything with Nancy Pelosi in charge).

Fuel is running out in several states after the US fell under attack from what appears to be a Russia-based cyber-hacking group that locked up one of the East Coast’s major fuel ­pipelines.

The White House response to the crippling of a critical energy supply has been to throw its hands up and say, “Sorry, but the pipeline is a private company.” Whaddaya do?



After acknowledging how “seriously” Biden took the matter, he said Monday at the White House that his administration is “committed to safeguarding our critical infrastructure.” But, he added, “much of [it] is privately owned and managed, like Colonial. Private entities are making their own determination on ­cybersecurity.”

The media expected former President Trump to micromanage every state’s response to the pandemic. Biden is given a complete pass on a devastating attack on a major artery of our energy supply.

Last month saw yet another increase in the number of migrants illegally crossing the wide open border. In February, the first full month of Biden’s presidency, border agents encountered 100,000 migrants at the border. In March, it was another 173,000. In April, 179,000. Those numbers are higher than in any month of Trump’s presidency.

