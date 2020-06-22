Fox News:

“The war on history continues …”

Historic monuments and statues have become the targets of anger and vandalism during Black Lives Matter protests in the wake of George Floyd’s police custody death at the end of May.

The initial statues under fire were Confederate soldiers and generals largely in the South due to the treatment of African-Americans, but the anger has spread to monuments of all backgrounds — including former U.S. presidents — many of which have been torn down, and some have been officially removed.

The targets of rage have gone beyond the Lincoln Memorial, the World War II Memorial, and the statue of Gen. Casimir Pulaski on the National Mall in Washington around Juneteenth on Friday, the day marking the end of slavery in the United States.

Protesters toppled the only statue of a Confederate general — Albert Pike — in the nation’s capital and set it on fire on Friday.

