Im still on vacation, now in Finland.. check out this bear meat, apparently an overpopulated animal up here. Anyway..

I just heard the latest Savage Wrap – for a man of 80 years, you sounded like you did in the 90s. Way to go Savage! ill have to watch the youtube show as well, as you remind me of a (legitimate) news anchor person.. of course i dont mean the Filthy talking heads thatve discraced the media for years. Im talking about a Guy id tune into.. not just for the Truth, but in an entertaining format from a guy i trust and respect.

Im sure your tens of thousands of other fans would agree.

Anyway, thanks for still being with us and part of our lives, there really is no substitute.